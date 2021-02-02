Dinesh Trivedi asks Supplementary Questions on health allocation in the Budget

1st Supplementary Question

Sir, abhi apne cricket ki baat ki, jabhi bhi kabhi bhi Hindustan ki baat aati hai toh humara seena ekdum phool jata hai, ushi tehat main doctor saab ko bahut bahut badhai dena chahta hoon. Irrespective of which party or where we belong to, I think India has done a good job and Doctor Saab, it was very nice to see that whether on BBC or CNN, we saw Indians, whether it was Dr Swaminathan or Dr Sanjay Gupta.

Sir, all I am trying to suggest is that research is the source of all excellence. Until and unless we emphasise on research, we won’t become self-sufficient. Being aatmanirbhar would be possible, and we are all for it, only if we do a lot of research and innovation.

Sir, we had only 3 per cent of the total allocation in the Budget on health. Now it has been reduced to 1.25 per cent of the total allocation. My question is, would you reconsider increasing this amount because we really need that particular amount to be increased?

2nd Supplementary Question

Sir, the thrust of my Second Supplementary Question is very simple. India has the best of brains in many fields but until and unless we encourage them, it’s of no use.

The 119th report on the Ministry has recommended 10 per cent of the total budgetary allocation on health. Unless and until we have that kind of a thing, India will not reach its potential, when we know that we have the best potential in the world.